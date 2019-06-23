Jacqueline "Jackie" C. Meyer

Jacqueline "Jackie" C. Meyer, 83, of La Crosse died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System.

She was born April 27, 1936, in La Crosse, to John and Dorothy (Tikal) Yehle. Jackie was a 1953 graduate of Logan High School. She married Duane Meyer April 23, 1960, in La Crosse. Jackie had worked at the Dumont Company in La Crosse, for 15 years and was a lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Duane; five children, Terry (Dave) Loomis, Rich (Lisa) Meyer, Debbie (Jim) Ames, Cindy (Sherri) Meyer and Paul (Lori) Meyer; 10 grandchildren, Liz, Stephanie, Nathan, Dan, Mike, Angie, Alyssa, Chelsea, Nick and Jeremy; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Lou (Jim) Ellis and Sharon (Wil) Meyer. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Lake; two sisters, Dixie Muller and Charlene Simenson; and a brother, John Yehle.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Bethel Lutheran Church. The Rev. Dr. Anne M. Hokenstad will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Memorials may be given to Bethel Lutheran Church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements.