Jacqueline S. Finney
Jacqueline S. Finney

November 04, 2019

DELEVAN, Wis. -- Jacqueline S. Finney, 66, of Delavan died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wis. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.
Published on November 8, 2019
