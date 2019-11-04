Follow story
Jacqueline S. Finney
November 04, 2019
Jacqueline S. Finney
DELEVAN, Wis. -- Jacqueline S. Finney, 66, of Delavan died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wis. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.
Published on November 8, 2019
