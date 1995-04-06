Jacob Thomas West "Big Jake"

WEST SALEM -- Jacob Thomas West "Big Jake," of West Salem unexpectedly decided to leave us Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the young age of 24. Little did he know how much he would be missed by his family, friends and co-workers.

Jake was born to Shadley and Tammy West April 6, 1995, and raised in Bangor. He graduated from High School Class of 2012. Jake proudly worked for over five years as a field technician at La Crosse Sign Company amongst many caring co-workers. He will be missed deeply by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, good family and friends.

Jake is survived by his mother, Tammy; his three sisters, Tarynn (Pat), Jamie, and Olivia; and his beloved German Shepherd, Sam.

It is comforting for loved ones to know that Jake is now at peace with many angels in Heaven, his father Shad; his grandparents, Stan and Lois West, Larry Starch, Kathy Engebretson; and his aunt, Karla.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in First Presbyterian Church United, 1612 Pearl St., Bangor. The Rev. Larry Olson will officiate with burial to be held in Fairview Cemetery, Bangor. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. So., La Crosse. Family and friends may also visit from 10 a.m. Friday, until the time of services in First Presbyterian Church, Bangor.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be made at .