Jacob T. West
Jacob T. West

January 15, 2020

Jacob T. West
WEST SALEM -- Jacob T. West, 24, of West Salem died Jan. 15, 2020, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in First Presbyterian Church United, in Bangor. Pastor Larry Olson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday in the church. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on January 20, 2020
