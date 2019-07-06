Jacob LaRue
Jacob LaRue

January 31, 1992 - July 06, 2019

Jacob LaRue Jacob William LaRue
Jacob William LaRue, 27, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born in La Crosse Jan. 31, 1992, to Robert B. Burkhart and Sharon LaRue.
Jacob was quite an artist as a school age student, receiving awards from the La Crosse Libraries and the State Capitol. He enjoyed creating music, hiking the area bluffs, and video games.
Jacob is survived by his mother, Sharon LaRue of La Crosse; his father, Robert (Sonja) Burkhart of Brownsville, Minn.; sister, Ahnna Burkhart of Brownsville; grandparents, Roger and Patricia LaRue of
La Crescent, Minn.; Stanley and Rita Bernette of Sparta; along with several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Don and Glady Burkhart; and his aunt, Christy LaRue.
A gathering for friends and family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used in Jacob's memory. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on July 9, 2019
