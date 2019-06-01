Jack H. Lydon

This will be the last "Letter to the Editor" from Jack Lydon. He passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, with his family by his side. He courageously fought Parkinson's disease for many years and set an example that will be hard to live up to.

First and foremost, Jack was a proud and loving father and grandfather to his six children and six grandchildren. He and his beloved wife, Pat, were married Jan. 10, 1959, and celebrated their 60th anniversary this past January.

One of Jack's many passions was fishing on the Mississippi River or its tributaries, which he did any chance he could get. He had only one rule for his fishing partners, "you can't catch a fish bigger than mine." He would never hesitate to pass his fishing pole to his companions or even a passerby to let them reel in the prize. Throughout his children's youth and continuing with his grandchildren, he would fill up his Econoline van or flat bottom boat with his kids, their friends and a cooler full of soda pop, sandwiches and night crawlers. With a cup of coffee in hand, gum in his pocket and a good old fashioned disposable camera to capture the memories, they would head out on the next big adventure. Many times, there would be an emergency stop for ice cream on the way home.

Jack enjoyed watching and cheering on his grandchildren when they had a ball game or school activity, which he rarely missed, always with a good Louis L'Amour book in hand. He was a man who enjoyed other's pleasures to create his own. He always had a smile on his face and a hand to lend when you needed help.

He loved restoring old cars and motorcycles with an eclectic bunch of friends. His pride and joys were the total rebuild of a 1948 Indian motorcycle and a 1950 Pontiac Chieftain 2-door sedan. Jack could be seen throughout the tri-state area enjoying nature and the open road as he searched for his next favorite pie shop.

He thrived on exercise and over the years he could be found at the YMCA, on a long distance run through Hixon Forrest, or line dancing with his favorite dance partner Pat, at Sher Bear's.

Jack made friends wherever he went. He had a standing coffee klatch group that met for years at the Country Kitchen and Mc Donald's. He loved coffee and cookies only second to his family. Jack always wanted to try new things and in his later years he was part of the community players theater at Viterbo College.

Jack was an entrepreneur, inventor and he could fix anything. His first business endeavor was a printing shop in the days before computers. It was a huge space in downtown La Crosse, which he eventually converted into a successful nightclub in 1974, with his late brother, Jerry Lydon. They owned and operated the Four Seasons Lounge, a very popular college nightspot for almost 10 years. He also owned a string of apartment buildings, Pat's Gifts at Valley View Mall and Northland Distributing, a commemorative glass etching business.

Jack served in the Army during the Korean War, in Germany in the early 1950s. He was proud of his service to the country and in 2014, he was selected to participate in the Freedom Honor Flight program, where he was flown to Washington, D.C., for the day and visited several national memorials. He felt very honored.

Jack loved life and it loved him back. His compassion and generosity made a significant mark on all those he loved and the many circles he moved in.

Jack is survived by his wife, Pat Lydon; his six children and their spouses, Paul (and Julie) Lydon, Mary Lydon, Tony (and Keri) Lydon, Chuck Lydon, Jean (and Denny) Kinyon, Mike Lydon; and his six grandchildren, Christopher Lydon, Joshua Lydon, Katie Lydon, Claire Lydon, Erica Lydon, Jack Lydon; also, his brothers, Jim (and Ann) Lydon and Tom (and Lisa) Lydon; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jack's life will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at the American Legion in La Crosse, located at 711 Sixth St. S.