Jack J. Kruse, 87, of La Crosse died April 8, 2020, at the Willows Assisted Living Facility. He was born Sept. 14, 1932, in Davenport, Iowa, son of Clarence and Agnes Kruse.

He married Mary Jean Trainor May 8, 1954. Together they had five children. On Oct. 2, 1980, Jack married Marcella A. Moseley in Rock Island, Ill. Jack had two careers, one in the automobile industry as a mechanic and service manager and another as a real estate broker in the Davenport area.

Jack retired in 1992, from Mel Foster Co., Davenport, Iowa. After retirement Jack and Marcella enjoyed happy years at their lake home in Keshena, Wis., and later at their home in Sun City West, Ariz. Jack was also a man of faith. He was engaged in service to his parish throughout his retirement years. Even in his final years, he enjoyed serving as sacristan for Mass at Bethany Riverside Nursing Home.

Jack is survived by his children, Joseph (Barbara) of La Crosse, Michael (Patti) of Dubuque, Iowa, Kathleen Miclot of Pittsburgh, Pa., John of Lenexa, Kan., and Timothy (Susan) of Overland Park, Kan.; his stepdaughter, Lisa (David) Zewe of Hesperia, Calif.; and his stepson, Chris (Jana) Moseley of Calamus, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella; his father, Clarence; his mother, Agnes; and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy Ketelaar (Bernard) and Jean (John) Griebel; and his close friend and business, partner Warren Vasen.

The family wishes to express deep appreciation to the staff of the Willows Assisted Care Facility, for their care for Jack during the last days of his life.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be a private graveside service later this month. Memorials can be made to Bethany Lutheran Homes and to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Holmen.

