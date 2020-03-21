Jack J. Jansky

Jack J. Jansky, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse. Jack was born in La Crosse, Nov. 27, 1931, to George and Helen (Schultz)) Jansky.

In 1990, Jack was a judge for the La Crescent Apple Fest Queen Pageant and some mysterious elves introduced him to another judge, Minnetta Huxsahl, and they were joined in marriage, Dec. 28, 1996.

He began his career as a bricklayer for Peter Nelson & Son Construction, in 1949 and climbed the ladder to estimator, vice president, and president of the company. Oct. 1, 1985, Jack was chosen as WWTC's First Physical Plant Manager, and served in that capacity until 1998, when his health told him to retire.

Jack was a family man. His kids and grandkids meant the world to him. He attended all sporting, musical, and academic events. He was a "proud Papa Jack." He loved his home and the outdoors, and he was a flower lover. You could always find him weeding his precious flowers, or riding his big green machine as he mowed his precious acre. Jack was "everyone's friend."

He was a 1949, Central graduate and an integral part of the 49er's club. Jack loved La Crosse! He was active in many organizations. He was a 51 year member of the First Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Member of Session, Chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee, and a devoted member of the choir. Jack loved his church and God, and his faith was very important to him.

He also served on Frontier Badger Lodge, La Crosse Builders Exchange, La Crosse Area Development Corp., Founder and 38 year member of Wisconsin Laborer's Health & Welfare Pension Board, Girls Scouts - Hope Lodge, Bethany Homes Corp., La Crosse Country Club, Greater La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, Wisconsin Chapter Associated General Contractors.

Jack is survived by his wife, Minnetta; daughter, Julie (Dave) Ammann; sons, Jeff (Debra) Jansky and John (Debi) Jansky; stepdaughter, Joan Swartz; stepsons, Jeffrey (Elke) Flick, John (Cindie) Huxsahl and Randy (Jane) Huxsahl.

He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Jacob (Sara) Jansky, Jennifer (Tyler) Hougom, Jonathon (Jocelyn) Jansky, Serena Flick, Jackie (Brian) Miller, Rachel (Mitch) Link, Ashleigh Huxsahl, Krystal Huxsahl, Kirk Huxsahl; nine great-grandchildren, Alayna Jansky, Emma Jansky, Stella Link, Madison Link, Lauren Link, Emma Miller, Valerie Hougom, Lucas Hougom, Jack Jansky. He is further survived by his sister, Judy (Jim) Rowley; and sister-in-law, JoAnne Jansky; and many relatives and friends.

Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church or to one of his favorite organizations.

private family service took place at First Presbyterian Church Thursday, March 26, with Pastor Taylor Haley officiating. Entombment followed at the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park in the town of Shelby. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date and will be open to anyone that wishes to come. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit to share online condolences.