Jack Fischer
August 17, 2019
Jack Fischer
STODDARD -- Jack Fischer, 96, of Stoddard passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Hillview Healthcare Center, where he had resided for some time. Private services have been held. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on August 24, 2019
