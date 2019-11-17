Follow story
Irvin Otto Siekert
November 17, 2019
Irvin Otto Siekert
MAUSTON, Wis. -- Irvin Otto Siekert, 83, of Mauston passed away Sunday, Nov 17, 2019, after a courageous battle with prostate cancer. He died at the VA Hospice Unit in Tomah, with family by his side.
Irv is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Joyce; three children, Michael (Jackie) of West Salem, Sandi Pruka (Rob) of Sparta and David (Lisa) of La Crosse; his stepchildren, Teresa Verbsky (Donald), Jody Severson-Hoff (Kevin) and Diane Doyle (Bobby).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov 30, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mauston. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Arrangements are being made with Crandall Funeral Home, www.crandallfuneral.com.
Published on November 23, 2019
in memory of Irvin
