MELROSE -- Iris D. Young, 98, of Melrose passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Pine View Care Center, Black River Falls.

She was born March 31, 1921, on the home farm in Melrose, to Otto and Barbara "Ella" (Shettler) Spors. Iris was a 1938 graduate of Melrose High School. On Aug. 31, 1946, she married Leon P. Young at the Melrose United Methodist Church; they shared over 60 years of marriage, until he preceded her in death May 30, 2008. Iris held various jobs throughout her life; in her later working years, she owned and operated Young's Grocery in Melrose and the last 10 years of her working career, she was employed as a library assistant at the Melrose-Mindoro High School, until her retirement. Iris was a lifetime member of the Melrose United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, camping, crossword puzzles, scrabble, and most of all spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members, and friends.

Survivors include her two sons, Russell "Russ" (Margaret) Young of Merrillan, Wis., and Thomas "Tom" (Debbie) Young of De Pere, Wis.; five grandchildren, Rebecca "Becky" (Barry) Peterson, Max (Bethany) Young, Jordan Wegner (Ben Strand), Nicholas Young (Samantha Gonnering), and Michael Young; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Jacob, Kyle (Samantha), and Julia Peterson, Cole (Tiana), Brecken, and Axel Young; two great-great-grandchildren, Benjiman Young and Charlotte Elizabeth Peterson; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Isaiah, Weston, and Gunner Berndt; stepgreat-great-grandson, Liam Rodriguez; one sister, Marjorie McNulty; one brother, Larry Spors; Ronnie Storandt and his loving family; and many special nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her husband, Leon, Iris was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Wendy (Wegner) Storandt; siblings, Carroll (Thelma) Spors, Myrtle Rice, Maida (Leslie) Larson, Max (Ruth) Spors, Dwayne (Lucille) Spors, Belva (Gweneth) Osley, Alice (Roy Collins, Chet Brushafer) Brushafer, and Vernice (George) Waughtal; and in-laws, Ginny Spors, Norma (Charles) Klettenberg, and Ruel (Elsie) Young.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Melrose United Methodist Church. Pastor Robbie Nowicki will officiate. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery. A visitation will be held from noon Monday until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at .