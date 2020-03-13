Irene W. Rhodes
March 13, 2020

ONALASKA -- Irene W. Rhodes, 88, of Onalaska passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Onalaska Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Onalaska United Methodist Church, 212 Fourth Ave. N. Pastor Bruce Bartle will officiate and burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on March 14, 2020
