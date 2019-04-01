Irene C. Kiefer

Irene C. Kiefer, 101, of La Crosse passed away at home Monday, April 1, 2019.

She was born April 18, 1917, in rural Blair, to Lars and Julia (Knudtson) Orean. She attended Blair High School and then moved to La Crosse to attend Toland Business College. She then worked at Erickson Bakeries in La Crosse for 42 years, retiring in 1979, as office manager.

Irene married George W. Kiefer Jan. 24, 1942, at the parsonage of Our Savior's Lutheran Church by Pastor George Ulvilden. She remained a member there from 1936 until her death. George preceded Irene in death Aug. 30, 1985, at the age of 81.

Irene was blessed with a multitude of good friends who provided friendship and care as well as those far away with whom she kept in contact throughout the years. She was an avid reader and a regular patron of the South Branch Library all the years of her La Crosse life. She treasured the friendship and help from all the staff through the years.

Probably one of the most satisfying and thrilling incidences in her life time was the discovery of family in Norway in 1985, which included relatives from paternal and maternal sides. Irene had seven wonderful trips to Norway, to be with family and kept in close touch by mail and telephone through the years. Another highlight of Irene's life was having the Kiefer family entertain many of the members of the 100th Infantry Unit out of Hawaii during World War II, when they trained at Fort McCoy. She continued correspondence with them for many years, even visiting them in Hawaii three times.

Irene enjoyed having a nice yard and in winter enjoyed feeding and watching the many birds that came to her yard for food and water.

Irene is survived by nieces, a nephew, several cousins, as well as dear friends, Bob and Pat Kessler. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Arthur and Clinton Orean.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 612 Division St., La Crosse. Pastor Jim Radatz will officiate. Burial will take place in Trempealeau Valley Cemetery in rural Blair. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting with arrangements. Online guestbook is available at .