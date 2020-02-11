Irene Belling
February 11, 2020

Irene L. Belling, 82, of La Crosse passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse. Father G. Richard Roberts will be the celebrant. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Eternal Light Mausoleum at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse, and from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of the Mass at the church. To offer Irene's family online condolences and the view the obituary in its entirety, please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on February 14, 2020
Linda Payne
Feb 14, 2020
My mentor and dear friend, you will certainly be miss to all that love you.