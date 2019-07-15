Ione Beth (Cox) Wilcox

Ione Beth Wilcox (Cox), 95, of La Crosse passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, with her family at her side, at Bethany Riverside Care Center. She was born Feb. 26, 1924, to Charlie and Stella (Seymour) Cox and married Francis "Frank" Wilcox June 14, 1947. They were married for almost 60 years.

Ione is survived by three children, David (Carol) Wilcox of Oceanside, Calif, Debra (David) La Fleur of Sun City Center, Fla., and Darrell (Tami ) Wilcox of La Crosse; three grandchildren, Paul Wilcox, Kristen (Joel) Risser and Brent La Fleur; three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Zachary Risser and Sebastian Wilcox; sister, Phyllis (Neil) Maloney; brothers-in-law, Dick Grosskopf and Ivan Wilcox; and sister-in-law, Carole Cox.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, May 11, 2007; her parents; brothers, Lyle, Harley and Glen; and sisters, Helen, Irene and Marge.

Ione and Frank enjoyed many activities together and loved to dance, play cards, camp and spend time with family and friends. She was active in their church (Our Redeemer Lutheran Church) and several organizations, including Happy Twirlers, Re-laxin Campers, American Legion Auxiliary (Stoddard), Moose Lodge, Hillview Guild and Red Hat Society.

Ione was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

The family is so grateful for the honor, care and respect Ione received during her time at Bethany Riverside Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston St., La Crosse. Pastor Bruce Iverson will officiate and burial will be held in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse, and again from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.

