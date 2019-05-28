Ioma Anderson

DUBUQUE, Iowa/VIROQUA -- Ioma Anderson, 83, of Dubuque and formerly of Viroqua passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Manor Care.

Private family visitation will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will be in Liberty Pole Cemetery in Viroqua.

Ioma was born April 20, 1936, in Slocomb, Ala., the daughter of Linon and Buna (Paulk) Merritt. She married Verlyn "Andy-Jack" Anderson March 22, 1961, in Dothan, Ala. Ioma was a homemaker and also worked as a CNA for 25 years, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Ole Torger Community Club.

Our mother had a smile that could light up a room. Open arms for anyone who wanted or needed a hug and hands that would make you something to eat at any time.

She is survived by her four daughters, Cindy (Rod) Carr, of Dubuque, Kathy (Dave) Thoreson, of Viroqua, Tracey Anderson of Slocomb and Marcie (Adam) Marx, of Soldiers Grove; grandchildren, Jason (Ann) Stanton, of Arvada, Colo., Stephanie Stanton, of Dubuque, Amber Stanton, of Eugene, Ore., Jill (Paco) Rondeau, of Viroqua, Eric Kamprud, of West Salem, Alissa (Henry) Franzen, of West Salem, Rachel (Shane) Thoreson, of Westby, Logan (Robert) Everson-Kowalewski, of Sparta, Raina Everson, of Ft. Collins, Colo., Libberty (Ben) Hines, of Marion, Iowa, and Casey (Ellen) Carr, of Dubuque; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; her sisters, Delores Still-Bell, of Dothan, Marty Lay of Daleville, Ala.; and her in-laws, Bill and Sandra Anderson, of Viroqua.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Barbara Benefield; brother, Larry Merritt; mother and father-in-law, Hazel and Vic Anderson; and her favorite uncle, Doyle Paulk.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Manor Care for all the friendship, loving care and compassion given to Ioma. Also, to Hospice of Dubuque, for their care and kindness. A special thank you to special friends, Carol Buda "mom's little angel" and Dawn Dobson and Joyce Leubka.