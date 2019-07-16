Inga Irene Allen

ONALASKA -- Inga Irene Allen, 94, of Onalaska passed away at the Onalaska Care Center Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born to Olaf and Edna Anderson Aug. 24, 1929. Inga grew up in the Westby area. On Nov. 27, 1945, Inga married Lance Allen and he preceded her in death Oct. 26, 1998. Inga and Lance raised their family in La Crosse. Her family was her passion.

Inga is survived by her sister, Ruth Ekholm; children, Ronald (Kathleen) Allen, Margaret (Paul) Goetting, Lana (Robert) Caldwell; grandchildren, Jon Allen, Scott Allen, Matt Allen, Robin Edwards, Joel Goetting, Chad Goetting, Josh Allen, Lance Allen-Fujita, Ryan Allen and Katy Caldwell; also 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Laurence, Blaine and Henry Anderson; a sister, Opal Weiss; a son, Rodney Allen; daughter-in-law, Pamela Allen; and great-granddaughter, Emily Allen.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Thursday, July 25, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Onalaska Care Center Auxiliary of the La Crosse County Senior Nutrition Program.