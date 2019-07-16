Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Inga Irene Allen
July 16, 2019
Inga Irene Allen
ONALASKA -- Inga Irene Allen, 94, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center. Funeral services are tentatively scheduled for Thursday, July 25, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. A complete obituary with full service times and location will be provided.
ONALASKA -- Inga Irene Allen, 94, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center. Funeral services are tentatively scheduled for Thursday, July 25, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. A complete obituary with full service times and location will be provided.
Published on July 20, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Inga
in memory of Inga
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 20, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.