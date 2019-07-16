Inga Irene Allen
July 16, 2019

ONALASKA -- Inga Irene Allen, 94, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center. Funeral services are tentatively scheduled for Thursday, July 25, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. A complete obituary with full service times and location will be provided.
Published on July 20, 2019
