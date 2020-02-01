Ilone Joyce Arneson Underheim

Ilone Joyce Arneson Underheim, peacefully passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Parkview Health Center in Oshkosh, Wis. Born Oct. 25, 1924, she was 95 years old. The daughter of the late Ernest and Georgia Arneson, she grew up on the family farm in Ettrick, a place for which she held a life-long love.

On June 19, 1948, she married Joel Lars Underheim, "a boy from out-our-way," who grew up a few miles down the road in Hegg, Wis. They spent their 36 years of marriage in La Crosse and she never remarried after his untimely death at age 63. But their happy union produced two children, Gregg Underheim of Oshkosh and Charmaine Moreno of Westlake Village, Calif., who survive their devoted and loving mother. She is also survived by her siblings, Clayton Arneson of Blair and Lucille Arneson of Morelia, Mexico.

Creative by nature, Ilone loved art, poetry, literature, theatre and found her own expression through flower arranging and interior design. She ran her own small business "Floral Artistry by Ilone," creating beautiful designs for weddings and events and was president of multiple Garden Clubs in Wisconsin. Her expertise led her to become a nationally accredited Flower Show Judge for competitions state and nationwide.

She and Joel renovated houses in La Crosse, employing her design vision on homes for families and rental units for university students. They took great joy in renovating their own home on King Street in La Crosse. It was there they hosted numerous political candidates for both congressional and state office, during the time Ilone was chairwoman of the La Crosse County Republican party. And she, herself, ran for office in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

Avid and excellent bridge players, they developed long-standing friendships through the game. And socializing with the Mamas and Papas (as they called the parents of their children's friends), their neighbors and members of the English Lutheran Church community where they belonged, made for a lively life.

In her early 80s, she moved to Oshkosh and lived with her son, Gregg. She became a member of First English Lutheran Church, was active in the local garden club and continued her judging activities. She became president of the 20th Century Club and attended "Learning in Retirement" at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Diagnosed with Alzheimer's in her early 90s, she still traveled to California, to spend her 93rd birthday with her daughter, Charmaine. Early the following year, the disease mandated her move to Parkview, where she received wonderful care from a devoted staff and almost daily visits from her son.

Made from good Norwegian stock, Ilone lived a long and productive life filled with loving family and great friends. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at First English Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, with visitation at 10 a.m.

Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home in Oshkosh is handling the arrangements.