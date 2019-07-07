Follow story
Iloa Angier
July 07, 2019
Iloa Angier
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo./WAUPUN, Wis. -- Iloa Angier, 81, of Colorado Springs, originally from Waupun, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.
A memorial celebration will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Springs Funeral Services, 6575 Oakwood Blvd., Colorado Springs, 80923.
In lieu of flowers, Iloa and Ralph would request donations to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Published on July 11, 2019
in memory of Iloa
