Ida L. Marx
March 06, 2019
Ida L. Hendrickson/Nustad) Marx
WESTBY -- Ida L. (Hendrickson/Nustad) Marx, 68, of rural Westby died Wednesday March 6, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. John Dumke officiating. Burial will be in the Pilgrim's Home Cemetery in Norwalk, at a later date. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on March 9, 2019
