Hubert L. Hunzeker
January 23, 2019
SPRING GROVE, Minn. -- Hubert L. Hunzeker, 98, of Spring Grove died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at the Gundersen Tweeten Care Center.
The pre-service burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Eitzen, Minn. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the La Crescent United Methodist Church, Pastor Aaron Justice officiating. Friends may call from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services assisted with arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be given to the La Crescent United Methodists Church.
Published on January 28, 2019
