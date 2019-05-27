Howard C. Kappauf

"High Powered" Howard C. Kappauf, passed away on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, at the age of 93. It was four days before his birthday and one day after his wife's 90th.

He was born to Edwin and Sylvia (Beach) Kappauf May 31, 1925, in La Crosse. Howard was a man of many strengths. He toughed it out as long as his "big" heart would let him with no complaints. Howard met his "lady" Marion Abnet, as a teen when they lived across the Pine Creek from each other, near La Crescent, Minn. Howard and Marion would have been together for 72 years on June 5. They had come around full circle to be teens in love again. They were both residents at Valley View Healthcare in Houston, Minn.

Howard's pride in life was his Army stint in France and driving semi for 32 years at Gross Common Carrier in La Crosse. Added to that list were his farm and truck with hauling trailer. He was a hard worker and mentor to many. He was also very proud of his kids and their careers and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Marion; daughters, Bonnie (Ken) Bakewell, Diane (Ted) Novak; sons, Kevin (Anne) Kappauf, Brian (Ann) Kappauf; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and his twin sisters, Charlotte Unnasch and Shirley Maier. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Howard was preceded in death by his brothers, Arnold and Dwayne; and several in-laws.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday, June 3, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, Minn. The Rev. Paul Breza will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah. Friends may call on the family from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday at the church and again from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass Monday morning at the church. Online guestbook may be signed at .