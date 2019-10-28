Howard Hugh Hare

TREMPEALEAU -- Howard Hugh Hare, 92, of Trempealeau passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare after a short illness.

Howard was born Sept. 11, 1927, in Trempealeau, to Fern and Della (Beardsley) Hare. Howard married his wife of 72 years, Delores Prodzinski April 29, 1947, at St. Bartholomew Church in Trempealeau. They started life together in Galesville, eventually moving to California for a short time. A move back to the La Crosse area in 1959 then led to a move to Trempealeau in 1967. Howard worked at various jobs ending his career as a designerraftsman at Trane Company in 1989.

Howard served in the Navy Seabees during World War II based in Hawaii. He was an active member of VFW Post #1915.

Howard enjoyed fishing and spent a lot of time in his woodworking shop.

Survivors are his wife, Delores; their children, Bonita (Steve) Bigalk, Jack, Marilyn, Steve (Lori), Tom (Kathy); seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Catherine Scarborough.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and a brother.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Trempealeau. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Trempealeau with military rites.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. Saturday until service time at the church.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel is assisting the family.