Howard E. Gloede

Howard E. Gloede passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse.

Howard is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Kay. Their blended family includes, Nicole (Justin) Piller, Ashley Myers, Brandon (Caitlyn) Hemmelman, Nicole Hemmelman; plus grandchildren, Bruce, Howie, Scott and Justin Piller Jr., Elijah and Clara Hemmelman, and Zeke Myers. Howard's extended family includes siblings, Larry (Linda) Gloede and Diane Gloede; nephews, Christopher (Jennifer), Matthew (Tami), Mark (Jenny), Eric Gloede; and 10 grand-nieces and nephews. Howard is also survived by his beloved family dogs, Sophie and Lucy. Howard leaves behind many very dear friends too numerous to name!

He was preceded in death by his parents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Howard was born in Mauston, Wis., Nov. 11, 1958, to Raymond and Gladys (Preuss) Gloede. He graduated from Royall High School and then attended Western Technical College, earning his associate's degree in business/advertising. Howard began his amazing career with Mid-West Family Broadcasting in 1979. Starting as rep-intern, he later became sales manager. Howard was named general manager 10 years ago this week. A devoted sports fan, Howard always made time for NASCAR, the Brewers, the Bucks and of course, his beloved Packers.

As Howard wished, funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Waterfront Cargill Room in downtown La Crosse. All are welcome to remember this thoughtful, amazing, wonderful man.

The family wishes to acknowledge Mayo Clinic Health System for their care during Howard's battle against cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to direct memorials to the cancer research fund at Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare. .

Schumacher Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook is available at .