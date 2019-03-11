Howard "Howie" Jay Beranek

Howard "Howie" Jay Beranek, passed away in the presence of his loving family Monday, March 11, 2019. Howard was born August 2, 1959, to Joyce (Mauch) and Howard Beranek. He attended Central High School and graduated in 1979. Shortly before his illness he was a truck driver at Ashley Furniture. Howard took pride in working with Ashley Furniture out of Arcadia, he once told family it was his most favorite job in the trucking industry. Howard was a hard worker with a big heart, he enjoyed the company of all those who would listen and loved to spend time outdoors as much as he could.

Howard met the love of his life, Tammy in 1983 and they were married Dec. 17, 1988. Howard enjoyed morel mushroom picking, bike cycling, hiking, and exercising at the YMCA, and more recently home improvements to their home, and above all spending time with family. Howard also loved spending time in his garden, his backyard looked like a beautiful jungle for all to view and explore. Howard was always so proud of everything he was nurturing in the garden each and every year. Family knew him as the man with the green thumb and he truly was, he was always bringing plants back to life and growing more and more plants in and outside his home he shared with Tammy. Grandchildren always loving his famous "breakfast burritos" and BBQs in the backyard. Recently Howard was able to travel to Green Bay this past year and spend one last game with his daughter Lydia watching the Green Bay Packers in box seating, it was the highlight of the year for him and a memory that his youngest daughter will never forget.

Howard is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tammy; daughters, Nikki (Maria) Spies, Lydia Beranek (Kyle Siebers); and son, Dallas Beranek. Granddaughters, Audriana and Gabriella Johnson, Grace Beranek; and grandsons, Thomas Johnson and Henry Beranek. Mother, Joyce Olson; sister, Vicki (Glen) Slatts from Reedsburg Wis.; brother, Greg Beranek in Galena, Ill. Howard is also survived by many other family and friends. Howard was preceded in death by his father, Howard Beranek; and stepfather, Dean Olson; and his grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday March 16, at the Holmen Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Habegger will officiate, luncheon to following at church. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the services at the church.

A special thank you to Amanda and Marylin, and Mary who cared for Howard during his final days in hospice care thought Gundersen Luthern.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be left at .

Gone but not forgotten, a precious one from us has gone, a voice we loved is stilled, a place is vacant in our home, which never can be filled, God in his wisdom has recalled, the generosity his life has given and though the body slumbers here, the soul is safe in heaven.