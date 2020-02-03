Follow story
Holly Storey (Hanson)
August 22, 1971 - February 03, 2020
Holly Storey (Hanson)
Holly "Hollyhox" Storey (Hanson), passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She was born Aug. 22, 1971.
Holly was a spirited soul who loved life no matter what was thrown her way. Her smile lit up the room and her laugh was very contagious.
She left behind her father, Thom; stepmother, Jackie; brother, LeRoy; two children, Andrew and Robyn; three grandchildren; fiance, Troy; and dog, Spot. She is reunited with her mother, Candice; grandmother, Hazel; and daughter, Alexandria. The world is a better place with her mark imprinted on it.
Published on February 15, 2020
