Hollis B. Fisher

Hollis B. Fisher, 64, passed away May 24, 2019, in Milwaukee, of pneumonia.

Hollis was born in Viroqua, Oct. 31,1954, to Donald Sr. and Juanita (Widner) Fisher, the youngest of five children.

Hollis graduated from Viroqua High School June 1, 1972. He went to the Wisconsin School of Electronics that September. He left in October of 1973, a certified electronics technician.

This lead to a career in Oshkosh, Wis., at Warner Cable that lasted more than 30 years. In 2012, he earned his amateur radio (ham) license, an accomplishment he was very proud of, receiving call letters KC9VZZ.

Hollis is survived by his daughter, Angela; his sister, LaVonna Jane (Tom) Fortney; a brother, Donald (Linda) Fisher Jr.; his sister-in-law, Barbara Fisher; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all over Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; older brothers, Harlan J. and Vincent E.; and sister-in- law, Sheila K. Fisher.

Cremation is taking place. A celebration of Hollis' life will take place June 14, at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua. A visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. will be followed by a service and meal. Burial will take place at Coon Prairie Cemetery in Westby, afterwards.

The Viroqua Church of Christ and Vosseteig Funeral Home is assisting the family. A tribute page is available at obits@vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Viroqua Church of Christ VBS are appreciated.