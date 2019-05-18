Follow story
Herbie Willie Erickson
May 18, 2019
Herbie Willie Erickson
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Herbie Willie Erickson, 86, of Caledonia passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at First Lutheran Church (Highland Church), 22423 391st Ave., Lanesboro, Minn. The Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the Highland Cemetery. A visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. A complete obituary and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on May 25, 2019
