Henry Swannagan
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Henry Swannagan

May 09, 2019

Henry Swannagan Henry Mitch Swannagan
Henry Mitch Swannagan, 56, of La Crosse died unexpectedly May 9, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was a lover of Jesus. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, May 18, at Rivers Harvest Church, 1001 Quincy St., Onalaska. Pastor Andy LeFebre will celebrate service. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Published on May 13, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Henry
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 13, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.