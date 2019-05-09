Follow story
Henry Swannagan
May 09, 2019
Henry Mitch Swannagan
Henry Mitch Swannagan, 56, of La Crosse died unexpectedly May 9, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was a lover of Jesus. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, May 18, at Rivers Harvest Church, 1001 Quincy St., Onalaska. Pastor Andy LeFebre will celebrate service. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Published on May 13, 2019
