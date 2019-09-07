Henry W. Rotering IV

Henry W. Rotering IV, 67, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. He was born in Monroe County, June 12, 1952, to Henry and Ophelia (Garcia) Rotering.

Henry was a lifelong La Crosse resident and loved his hometown. After serving in the Army and receiving an honorable discharge, he returned home and married Susan Gleiter in 1976. They later divorced. Henry lived on the North Side the last 38 years, where he owned a sports cards store for several years. He was an avid collector of vinyl records, sports memorabilia, vintage lunch boxes and other novelty items. In the 70s and 80s, Henry was active in local darts leagues, accumulating numerous individual and team trophies. He also enjoyed playing the piano.

Henry is survived by his loving companion, Chyrl Vandivier; daughter, Andrea (Chad) Thorson of Verona; three sons, James (Elizabeth) Rotering of Fitchburg, Wis., Joshua (Jenessa) Rotering of Marshfield, Wis., and Henry (Erin) Rotering of New Orleans, La.; 12 grandchildren, Lars and Jette Thorson and Zoe, Ransom, Jameson, Liam, Esme, Natalie, Joshua Jr., Jayden, Adriana and Ayden Rotering; and one brother. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He will be remembered as a loving and caring father, grandfather and partner.

Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

