Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Henry W. Rotering IV
June 12, 1952 - September 07, 2019
Henry W. Rotering IV
Henry W. Rotering IV, 67, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. He was born in Monroe County, June 12, 1952, to Henry and Ophelia (Garcia) Rotering.
Henry was a lifelong La Crosse resident and loved his hometown. After serving in the Army and receiving an honorable discharge, he returned home and married Susan Gleiter in 1976. They later divorced. Henry lived on the North Side the last 38 years, where he owned a sports cards store for several years. He was an avid collector of vinyl records, sports memorabilia, vintage lunch boxes and other novelty items. In the 70s and 80s, Henry was active in local darts leagues, accumulating numerous individual and team trophies. He also enjoyed playing the piano.
Henry is survived by his loving companion, Chyrl Vandivier; daughter, Andrea (Chad) Thorson of Verona; three sons, James (Elizabeth) Rotering of Fitchburg, Wis., Joshua (Jenessa) Rotering of Marshfield, Wis., and Henry (Erin) Rotering of New Orleans, La.; 12 grandchildren, Lars and Jette Thorson and Zoe, Ransom, Jameson, Liam, Esme, Natalie, Joshua Jr., Jayden, Adriana and Ayden Rotering; and one brother. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be remembered as a loving and caring father, grandfather and partner.
Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Henry W. Rotering IV, 67, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. He was born in Monroe County, June 12, 1952, to Henry and Ophelia (Garcia) Rotering.
Henry was a lifelong La Crosse resident and loved his hometown. After serving in the Army and receiving an honorable discharge, he returned home and married Susan Gleiter in 1976. They later divorced. Henry lived on the North Side the last 38 years, where he owned a sports cards store for several years. He was an avid collector of vinyl records, sports memorabilia, vintage lunch boxes and other novelty items. In the 70s and 80s, Henry was active in local darts leagues, accumulating numerous individual and team trophies. He also enjoyed playing the piano.
Henry is survived by his loving companion, Chyrl Vandivier; daughter, Andrea (Chad) Thorson of Verona; three sons, James (Elizabeth) Rotering of Fitchburg, Wis., Joshua (Jenessa) Rotering of Marshfield, Wis., and Henry (Erin) Rotering of New Orleans, La.; 12 grandchildren, Lars and Jette Thorson and Zoe, Ransom, Jameson, Liam, Esme, Natalie, Joshua Jr., Jayden, Adriana and Ayden Rotering; and one brother. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be remembered as a loving and caring father, grandfather and partner.
Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on September 9, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Henry
in memory of Henry
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 09, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
1 posts
Sep 09, 2019
Henry was one of my favorite customers when I worked at the North Side Assolciated Bank drive up. He would always come through and we would talk about each others day and discuss the weather or weekend plans. Sorry for your loss and know he will always remain in your hearts.
DJ Harris
DJ Harris