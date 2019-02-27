Henry Kienahs
Henry Kienahs

February 27, 2019

Henry Kienahs Henry "Hank" Kienahs
Henry "Hank" Kienahs, 86, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences can be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on March 2, 2019
