Henry Walter Edwards
April 24, 2019
Henry Walter Edwards Sr.
HANCOCK, Wis./LA CROSSE -- Henry Walter Edwards Sr., 82, of Hancock/La Crosse passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Hancock, surrounded by his family.
He married his beautiful bride of 52 years, Paulla Edward, in 1965.
Henry is survived by his children, John (Crystal), Jeff, Michelle (Corey); grandchildren, Paulla, Aaron, John, Cody, Emmitt, Alex, Harley, Kalynn and Greysun.
Henry would like to thank Dr. Isylom and the "girls" at Acension St. Michaels Hospital, for putting up with him. His family would like to thank the Agnesian Hospice providers and Wild Rose Manor, for their care and support.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, with military honors to follow, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Published on April 27, 2019
