Helen Zaiger
February 14, 2019
HELEN M. ZAIGER
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Helen M.Zaiger, 94, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Tweeten Gundersen Health Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday morning before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be read at mccormickfuneralhome.net
Published on February 15, 2019
