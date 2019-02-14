Helen Zaiger
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Helen Zaiger

February 14, 2019

Helen Zaiger HELEN M. ZAIGER
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Helen M.Zaiger, 94, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Tweeten Gundersen Health Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday morning before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be read at mccormickfuneralhome.net
Published on February 15, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Helen
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 15, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.