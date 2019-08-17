Helen Mae (Chopieska) Vitale

Helen Mae (Chopieska) Vitale, 93, passed away peacefully August 6th at the Bland-Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.

Helen liked to tell stories. Most of all she liked to tell stories of the things that she loved, her life, her family and the Mississippi Valley in which she resided.

She was born in La Crosse in 1926, to Frank S. and Anna (Geier) Chopieska. Helen attended The Fifth Ward Grade School (now Jefferson) and Logan Junior High. She was a 1943, graduate of Logan Senior High. Starting in high school and continuing until 1946, Helen played viola in the original La Crosse Symphony, under director, Lee Elder. Helen earned a bachelor of science in 1947 and a masters degree in education in 1967, both degrees from the La Crosse State Normal School, (now the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse).

During World War II she ran the office and production scheduling for the business her father started. That company was located on Charles street and at the time, manufactured submarine parts, under a contract with the Manitowoc Shipbuilding Corporation. Thanks to her efforts, the company received the rare Navy-E award for "Excellence in Production."

After the war she married Army combat veteran, Le Roy P. Vitale in 1949, at St. James Church. The couple purchased the Chopie Tool and Die Company (Chopie Manufacturing, Inc.) from Helen's father in 1963. Concurrent with working in the Northside family business, (1941 to 1998) she pursued a career in education. Helen was an instructor of basic speech in the Speech Department at U.W.L. from 1963 to 1967. During that time, she was also the supervisor of costumes, properties and box office, for the Little Theater, with Dr. Marie Park Toland and Robert L. Frederick. In 1967, Helen joined the faculty at Western Wisconsin Technical Institute, (Western Technical College) as an instructor in communications and technical writing. In time she was appointed the first chairperson of the General Education Division. Helen was the supervisor of institutional research, when she resigned in 1977. Helen enjoyed participation in school and community organizations throughout her life.

In college she was a member of the Sigma Lambda Sigma Sorority, Alpha Psi Omega (National Theater Honor Society), and Kappa Delta Pi (Honor Society in Education). She co-founded the American Association of University Women Children's Theater and served several terms on the board of the La Crosse branch of the A.A.U.W. Helen was a life member of the Women's auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and of the French Island American Legion.

In recent years, Helen served as chairperson of the Campbell Residents for Independence and was petitioner for the last three town of Campbell incorporation efforts. She was a member of the first Campbell Planning and Zoning Commission, acting as the commission's secretary for several years. When she was no longer able to physically attend meetings, Helen actively maintained social and community contacts though E-mail and phone calls. An avid member of the Friends of the Campbell Library, she received Volunteer of the Year Award from the La Crosse County Library Board in 2009. Helen was a long-time member of the Embroiders Guild of America.

Her strength and character will be missed by family, friends and community. Helen was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her son, Philip L. (Lynn) Vitale; and grandsons, Michael and Matthew.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, .

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at .