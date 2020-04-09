Helen R. Shannon
Helen R. Shannon

April 09, 2020

Helen R. Shannon, 87, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in her home. Private burial will take place Monday, April 13, 2020, in St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date and will be announced by the Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel.
Published on April 11, 2020
