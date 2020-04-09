Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Helen R. Shannon
April 09, 2020
Helen R. Shannon
Helen R. Shannon, 87, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in her home. Private burial will take place Monday, April 13, 2020, in St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date and will be announced by the Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel.
Helen R. Shannon, 87, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in her home. Private burial will take place Monday, April 13, 2020, in St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum, Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date and will be announced by the Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel.
Published on April 11, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Helen
in memory of Helen
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 11, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.