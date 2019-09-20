Helen Saraphine Richards
September 20, 2019

Helen Saraphine Richards
SPARTA -- Helen Saraphine Richards, 96, of Sparta passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center in Sparta.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the T.V. Masses of La Crosse, or the St. Patrick's Catholic School in Sparta.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Published on September 23, 2019
