Helen Saraphine Richards
September 20, 2019
SPARTA -- Helen Saraphine Richards, 96, of Sparta passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center in Sparta.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the T.V. Masses of La Crosse, or the St. Patrick's Catholic School in Sparta.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Published on September 23, 2019
Events
Visitation
Thursday September 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
319 W. Main St., Sparta, WI
Funeral Mass
Thursday September 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
319 W. Main St., Sparta, WI
Graveside Service
Thursday September 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery
S. Water St., Sparta, WI
