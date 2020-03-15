Helen Renstrom

A wonderful, mother, grandmother, and friend, Helen Jane Renstrom, 81, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020. Helen was born in La Crosse County, to Sylvia and John M. Fritsvold July 1, 1938. She married John "Rags" Renstrom Feb. 2, 1963, in Onalaska.

She is survived by her brother, John D. Fritsvold and his wife, Jane, of Centerville, Va.; her daughter, Lori Flandrena of St. Croix Falls, Wis.; her son, Jay (Beth) Renstrom of Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; and two granddaughters, Kristina and Kamille Flandrena. She was preceded in death by her father, John; mother, Sylvia; brother, Donald (Bobby); and husband, John.

Helen grew up in La Crosse and attended Central High School. After marrying John, she moved to Onalaska, where she was a resident for the rest of her life. She was employed by Wiggert Brothers, and then Sears, for many years.

Helen's hobbies included golfing, traveling, going out for supper and playing cards, which included euchre and cribbage. She loved to travel and every vacation she took was "the best ever." She had a loud infectious laugh, with sometimes a snort or two thrown in and would get everyone around her laughing. She had the "gift of gab" and would talk with everyone. Nobody was a stranger for long. She cherished her granddaughters, traveling with them and seeing them whenever she could. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.

We would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you the wonderful staff at Lakeview Health Center, for the care and love shown to our Mother over the past two years.

A celebration of life remembrance service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.