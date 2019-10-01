Helen Rediske
October 01, 2019

HOUSTON/HOKAH, Minn. -- Helen H. Rediske, 90, of Houston and Hokah died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab Center in Houston. There will be a funeral service for Helen at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Hokah Community Church in Hokah. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the church, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hokah. To send flowers to the family of Helen Rediske, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 10, 2019
