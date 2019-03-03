Helen I. Perlich
Helen I. Perlich

March 03, 2019

Helen Irene Perlich, 72, of La Crosse died Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Eagle Crest South, La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with entombment to be held in St. Joseph's Mausoleum Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 8, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home at 1501 West Ave., and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on March 4, 2019
