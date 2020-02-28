Helen Genevieve Osley

Helen Genevieve Osley, 91, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. She was born in Ettrick, July 19, 1928, to Harold and Hazel (Hodgen) Hanson. On June 26, 1948, Helen married Edson Osley at South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death Oct. 15, 2007.

Helen is survived by a nephew, David (Mary) Hanson of Holmen; three nieces, Connie (Ron) Morrison of London, Ontario, Shelley Hanson of Phoenix, Ariz., and Susan (Neal) Wilber of Trempealeau; along with many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Harold Jr. and Robert Hanson; and a sister in-law, LaVon Hanson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse. Pastor Roger Grow will officiate and entombment will be in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or to a charity of the donors choice.