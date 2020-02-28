Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Helen Genevieve Osley
February 28, 2020
Helen Genevieve Osley
Helen Genevieve Osley, 91, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Gundersen Health System.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse. Pastor Roger Grow will officiate and entombment will be in the Garden Mausoleum at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or to donors choice. A complete obituary will follow. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Helen Genevieve Osley, 91, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Gundersen Health System.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse. Pastor Roger Grow will officiate and entombment will be in the Garden Mausoleum at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or to donors choice. A complete obituary will follow. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on February 29, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Helen
in memory of Helen
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Funeral Service
Monday March 09, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1010 Sill Street, La Crosse, WI, United States
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Funeral Service begins.
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 01, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.