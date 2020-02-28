Helen Genevieve Osley
Helen Genevieve Osley

February 28, 2020

Helen Genevieve Osley, 91, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Gundersen Health System.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse. Pastor Roger Grow will officiate and entombment will be in the Garden Mausoleum at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or to donors choice. A complete obituary will follow. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Monday March 09, 2020
11:00 AM

Trinity Lutheran Church
1010 Sill Street, La Crosse, WI, United States

