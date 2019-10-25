Helen May (Gillespie) Maust

Helen May (Gillespie) Maust, 91, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Helen was born Nov. 18, 1927, in Northboro, Iowa, to Charles and Eva (Vanfosson) Gillespie. She also graduated in Northboro.

Helen married Robert (Bob) Maust Jan. 14, 1950 at the Little Brown Church in Nashau, Iowa. God blessed them with 65 years of marriage. Helen worked as a secretary at several places in Omaha, Neb., managed departments and worked at Button Factory in Lansing. She enjoyed being a stay at home mom with her family. She was active in women's fellowship and secretary for the V.F.W. Auxiliary for several years, being a member since 1963.

Helen is survived by her four children, Danny (Kris) Maust, Stoddard, Scott (Mary Ann) Maust of Monmouth, Ill., Cindy (Dennis) Smith of Monona, Iowa, Kent (Cris) Maust of New Albin, Iowa; ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; grandson, Jason Maust; great-grandson, Justin Cahoon; daughter-in-law, Patty Maust.

Service will be heled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at New Albin Community Center, with officiant Dick Wohl Gemuth. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lansing.