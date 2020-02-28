Helen (Weaver) Leasum

WEST SALEM -- Helen (Weaver) Leasum, 78, of West Salem died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

She was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Ohio, to Andrew and Helen (Grafton) Weaver. She lost her father at a young age, but had a wonderful mother who worked hard to provide for her family, and five older brothers to tag along after. She attained her Registered Nursing degree in Ohio, and married S. Jay Leasum Aug. 12, 1959, in Canton, Ohio.

Helen and Jay moved to Wisconsin, after their marriage and raised their family in West Salem. Helen worked as a nurse at several different locations in La Crosse and West Salem and enjoyed using her nursing skills to help people. She always put her family first, and had an endless supply of support, laughter, comfort, love and silliness for her children and grandchildren. She bravely fought the effects of polycystic kidney disease for 30 years and never let her health challenges affect her ability to enjoy life and bring the people she loved along for the fun.

Survivors include her daughters, Gretchen Dickie (Scott) of Bozeman, Mont., Sarah Garlick (Ken) of Westby and Bridget Leasum of La Crosse; her grandchildren, Matthew (Elizabeth Cauthen) and Rachel Dickie (Danny David), Emily Garlick and Amanda, Jennifer (Josh Antony) and Heather Fortun; great-granddaughter, Teagan David; her brother, Andrew Weaver of Wooster, Ohio; sister-in-law, Linda Weaver of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jay; her brothers, Dave, Jamie, Tom and John Weaver; sisters-in-law, Gert Weaver, Mary Markovich, Janet Weaver and Millie Leasum; and brothers-in-law, Robert Leasum and Mike Markovich.

Helen's relationships with her family and Jesus Christ were the most important parts of her life. She was a devoted member of La Crescent Evangelical Free Church. We would like to thank her church family and the staff at her kidney dialysis center for their care and friendship - she appreciated you all.

Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Jandt-Frederickson Funeral Home, 121 Youlon St. N., West Salem. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Dan Cravillion will officiate. Private family burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to La Crescent Evangelical Free Church.