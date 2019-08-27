Follow story
Helen M. Larson
August 27, 2019
Helen M. Larson
MELROSE -- Helen M. Larson, 88, of Melrose passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 5, at South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, Ettrick. Pastor John Ashland will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem, are assisting Helen's family in their time of need. To view the obituary in its entirety and to offer the family online condolences please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on August 31, 2019
