Helen Josephine Hilts

Helen Josephine Hilts, 93, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Springbrook Assisted Living Center.

Helen was born in Waukon, Iowa, March 19, 1926, to Emmet and Irene (Ronan) Zoll. Following high school graduation, she spent her working career at La Crosse Telephone (later becoming Centurytel), retiring as chief operator after 32 years. She was joined in marriage to Ken Hilts. Helen's passion in life was her children. She took great pride in watching over her kids and was very proud to have had them all graduate from Aquinas High School in La Crosse. She was a long-time parish member of St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral and she donated her time by volunteering at the Mayo Clinic Franciscan Healthcare lifeline. In her free time, Helen enjoyed golfing, gardening and traveling. She stayed fit by walking and exercising at Curves. She enjoyed playing cards, especially the game "hand and foot."

Helen is survived by her daughters, Maureen Blomquist of West Salem and Deborah of Barre Mills; sons, Danny (Sandra) Walters of French Island and James (Barbara) Walters of Barre Mills; sister, Anna Mae Zoll; brothers, Harold Zoll and Daniel (Tina) Zoll; grandchildren, Diane (Brian) Oliver, Wayne Smith, Joshua Smith, Amber Blomquist, Jason (Melissa) Walters, Jesse (Branda) Walters, Jennifer (Terry) Greiner and Nicholas (Heather) Walters; great-grandchildren, Hannah Johnson, Collin Hodgins, Keegan Walters, Lilah Walters, Kasey Walters, Aiden Walters, Landon Walters, Araya Walters, Spencer Greiner, Gracie Greiner, Jake Walters, Reese Walters, Aubrey Pintz and Gavin Pintz; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ken; daughter, Diane Walters; brothers, Charles Zoll and Dennis Zoll; sister-in-law, Esmeralda Zoll; and her great-granddaughter, Addison Walters. Helen's family wishes to express their thanks toward the staff at Springbrook and to Dr. Joan Matey-Romeyn and her staff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral Marion Chapel, 530 Main St, La Crosse, with the Very Reverend Jerzy Rebacz officiating. A time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A private family burial will take place Wednesday at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Hanover, Iowa, for Helen and her daughter, Diane.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Aquinas schools or St. Jude's Children's hospital. The Dickinson family funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit to share online condolences.