Helen J. Hilts
Helen J. Hilts

July 17, 2019

Helen J. Hilts Helen J. (Zoll) Hilts
ONALASKA -- Helen J. (Zoll) Hilts, 93, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, Marion Chapel, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A private family burial will take place on a later date. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes for more information.
Published on July 18, 2019
