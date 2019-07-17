Follow story
Helen J. Hilts
July 17, 2019
Helen J. (Zoll) Hilts
ONALASKA -- Helen J. (Zoll) Hilts, 93, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, Marion Chapel, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A private family burial will take place on a later date. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes for more information.
Published on July 18, 2019
in memory of Helen
in memory of Helen
