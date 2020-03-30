Follow story
Helen K. Greider
March 30, 2020
Helen K. Greider
Helen K. Greider, 91, of La Crosse passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Hillview Health Care Center.
A private family service was held with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given to Wesley United Methodist Church, 721 King St., La Crosse.
For a full obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on April 4, 2020
