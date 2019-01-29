Helen Elaine (Blankenhorn) Onsrud

Helen Elaine (Blankenhorn) Onsrud passed away peacefully to the eternal Lord and Savior, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Grand View Care Center in Blair, surrounded by her family.

Helen was born June 20, 1928, to William and Mary (Malesker) Blankenhorn in Galesville. She went to Frenchville Grade School and graduated from Galesville High School. She then attended La Crosse Vocational School and became a secretary at Mc Keeth Garage in Galesville. On May 6, 1949, she married Bennett Onsrud at French Creek Lutheran Church. After living in La Crosse, one year they moved to Ettrick, where they operated the Sinclair Service Station and Garage for 42 years. Following their move to ,she was a bookkeeper at the Galesville Coop, until her son Rick was born. She then was a stay at home mother, taking care of Rick and Jolene and helped at the station. As the kids got older she worked for Etco for a few years.

Helen was an active member of Living Hope Lutheran Church and the church women's organizations. She taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed her flowers in the summer. Helen also enjoyed their vacation trips to many states, including going to Alaska for their 50th Wedding Anniversary. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always had a smile on her face.

Helen is survived by her beloved husband of almost 70 years, Bennett; a son, Rick; daughter, Jolene Bentzen; grandchildren, Heather (John) Betsinger and Ashley Bentzen (Dannon Kolve); and great-grandchildren, Justyne, Karina, Gideon and Aleaya Betsinger, and Jaiden and Kiley Kolve; a sister, Marilyn Sander; sister-in-law, Carol Schulins; aunt, Helen Kukowski; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Blankenhorn; a brother, Howard Blankenhorn; brothers-in-law, Arthur Onsrud, Edward Onsrud, La Verne Benrud and John Sander; sisters-in-law, Myrt Onsrud, Norma Benrud and Doris Blankenhorn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Living Hope Lutheran Church in Ettrick. The Rev. Kary Jonas will officiate. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.

The family wished to thank the staff at Grand View Care Center for the excellent and passionate care they provided to Helen over the years. They are the best. They also thank the Staff of St. Croix Hospice Care for their excellent care.

Online condolences may be left at .