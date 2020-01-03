Follow story
Helen M. Edgar
May 20, 1928 - January 03, 2020
Helen M. Edgar
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. -- Helen M. Edgar, 91, of Junction City passed away peacefully at Geary Community Hospital Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Jan. 18, at Mass-Hinitt Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery, along side her husband, Lloyd E. Edgar. Lloyd preceded her in death March 29, 2008.
Helen was born May 20, 1928, Courtney, N.D., to Albert E. and Hannah G. (Wang) Ness. Raised in the Lanesboro, Minn., area, later graduated from Central High School in La Crosse.
Helen Ness and Lloyd Edgar were united in marriage Jan. 4, 1947, in La Crosse. After their wedding, Lloyd joined the U.S. Army, where they began their life journey.
Helen is survived by one daughter, Nancy Weary (Robert Jr.) of Evergreen, Colo.; two sons, Terry Edgar (Lisa) of Wichita, Kan., and David Edgar (Marie) of Pueblo West, Colo.; grandchildren, Brian Weary, Eric (Nicole) Weary, Bryce (Shelby) Edgar, Ross (Teresa) Edgar, Loren (Taylor) Edgar, Katie (Seth) Smith; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, who will miss her greatly. One of her latest happy times was the Ness cousin reunion in La Crosse this past fall.
She was preceded in death by three older sisters and three older brothers.
Published on February 15, 2020
